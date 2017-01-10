[swift-evolution] Update on the Swift Project Lead

On Jan 10, 2017, at 10:37 AM, Nevin Brackett-Rozinsky <nevin.brackettrozinsky at gmail.com> wrote: > Congratulations Ted, and best of luck to you Chris in your future endeavors! Thanks Nevin! One thing that I don’t think is fully appreciated by the community: Ted has been one of the quiet but incredible masterminds behind Swift (and Clang, and the Clang Static Analyzer) for many years. His approach and modesty has led many to misunderstand the fact that he has actually been running the Swift team for quite some time (misattributing it to me). While I’m super happy to continue to participate in the ongoing evolution and design of Swift, I’m clearly outmatched by the members of the Apple Swift team, and by Ted’s leadership of the team. This is the time for me to graciously hand things over to folks who are far more qualified than me. Swift has an incredible future ahead of it, and I’m really thrilled to be small part of the force that helps guide its direction going forward. -Chris